Vote for your Pub of the Year

You chose ten great pubs, so which one deserves to be crowned Pub of the Year 2016?
We need you to pick your overall winner.
We find many qualities in a great pub. Individuality and character, welcoming ambience, good beer, wine & food. And not forgetting the decor, seating, lighting, nice nibbles, clean loos and so on. But ultimately of course it’s the people, staff and regulars, who make a pub great.
Well here’s your chosen top ten pubs of the year. The fate of the finalists is in your hands.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper to us, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
The Top Ten:
Castle Inn, 72 Eastbourne Road, Eastbourne
Duke of Devonshire, 155 Terminus Road, Eastbourne
Friday Street Farm, 15 Friday St, Eastbourne
J D Wetherspoon, 21-23 Cornfield Rd, Eastbourne
Plough & Harrow, High St, Litlington, Polegate
The British Queen, The Triangle, Willingdon, Polegate
The Crown & Anchor, 15-16 Marine Parade, Eastbourne
The Marine, 61 Seaside, Eastbourne
The Pilot Inn, 89 Meads Street, Eastbourne
The Sussex Ox, Milton Street, Wilmington, Eastbourne
