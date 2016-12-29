Volunteers help to clear a ‘wildlife haven’

Volunteers have been helping South East Water’s Environment team to clear and coppice one of the islands on West Dean Pond in Friston Forest.

The group from West Dean, along with the South Downs National Park Volunteer Ranger Service, have been working on the pond and surrounding area, which is owned and managed by South East Water.

The island is a haven for wildlife, such as local indigenous nesting birds like robins, great tits, blue tits, moorhens and several other species. Over the past year, the island had become overgrown with brambles and willow scrub and urgently needed clearing.

Alex Stephens, from South East Water, said, “This is an annual task that we undertake and we are very grateful to the volunteers from West Dean and the South Downs National Park scheme for all their help. I’m particularly grateful to Mark Lamb and Robin Lloyd.”