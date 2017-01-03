Volunteers clean up Birling Gap beach

Volunteers took to the pebbles of Birling Gap to clear the litter on the beach over the festive period.

Members of non-profit organistion Mission Ocean joined forces with Cuckmere Valley Canoe Club and spent two hours picking up litter, which was in part deposited by stormy weather conditions over Christmas.

The teams said many of the items found seemed to come from fishing boats – including nets, lines, ropes and plastic baskets, and even a huge lobster pot that had ended up at the base of the cliffs.

Organiser Laura Beard said, “We often organise beach cleans where we live in France, and it is very common there to find lots of beer bottles, cigarette butts and other rubbish left by beach-goers.

“This was the first time we had seen such a large amount of fishing debris.”

Mission Ocean is the brainchild of former Meads resident, Laura Beard, and her partner Henrique Agostinho.

Now living in Cannes on the French Riviera, they are preparing to sail around the world on a catamaran to raise awareness of marine pollution, and participate in scientific research projects.

They will be hosting students and researchers on board, and carrying out experiments throughout their three-year expedition.

The photos, videos and observations taken during these projects will be used in schools across the globe to teach children about the oceans, pollution and recycling.

For more information about Mission Ocean visit its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/missionocean06