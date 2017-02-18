Volunteer to teach young St John cadets

St John Ambulance needs volunteers to support the next generation of life savers in Eastbourne.

Youth leaders are needed to grow the first aid’s charity’s youth activities in the town.

The Cadets, aged 10 to 17, and the Badgers, aged seven to 10 years old, both need more adults to supervise the groups which meet on a weekday evening during term-time.

Joan Foord, area manager, said, “We’re looking for people who are interested in working with our young volunteers to help them learn first aid and other new skills.

“The programme is so varied – from photography to cooking and map reading – that people can bring life experiences and knowledge to the organisation without having any prior first aid knowledge.

“We provide full training in life saving techniques and there is also the opportunity to study for qualifications in youth work.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should be prepared to give a minimum of two to three hours a week.

All training, including a first aid qualification, essential skills for youth work and safeguarding children, will be provided by St John Ambulance.

The role may be suitable for someone who is seeking a career in youth work.

Joan added, “We are not asking people to give huge amounts of their time – just one evening a week can make so much of a difference.

“Learning first aid is an important thing at any time of life but teaching children and teenagers equips them to be the difference between a life lost and a life saved from a young age.

“It also builds their confidence, teaches them new skills and puts something back into the community.”

For more information, call area manager Joan Foord on joan.foord@sja.org.uk.

Alternatively, put in an application for a role visit www.sja.org.uk and click on the ‘volunteer’ section.