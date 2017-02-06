Volunteer hub opens in town

Eastbourne Volunteers Community Hub has opened in the town centre and is offering people a chance to connect and help locally.

The hub in the Labyrinth, Mark Lane, has links with groups, organisations and charities across the town and aims to promote their cause and advertise volunteering posts.

Helen Burton, who has been passionately working on the project since last year, said, “Most people know about the benefits volunteering has in the community but they don’t realise how much it can benefit the volunteer themselves.”

Helen says volunteering is great for making new friends or gaining skills and experience while job hunting.

She said, “Volunteering looks great of your CV.”

The hub was launched on Saturday (January 28) and a crowd of people turned out to support the project.

