Volunteer for Mind as a new year resolution

The Mind shop in Hailsham is encouraging local residents to make volunteering one of their new year’s resolutions by signing up to help in its shop.

The charity relies on the generosity of the community to keep the shop going, and would welcome more support from people willing to help with tasks such as sorting, steaming, pricing, handling sales and customer service.

Lindsay McBryne, the regional manager for the Mind shop in Hailsham, said, “Volunteering at the Mind shop in Hailsham is a great way to give something back to the local community and it also provides a chance to develop new skills or build work experience, and can even support you in obtaining a NVQ.

“Our volunteers need no prior experience and we just ask for a commitment of two to three hours per week.”

Shops provide a vital source of income for Mind and its army of more than 1,800 volunteers across the country who give up their valuable time to help the stores run smoothly.

Volunteering is not the only way to support the Mind shop in Hailsham. Donating unwanted Christmas presents can be as good as making cash donations. Each bag is worth about £30 to Mind, and good quality items can be worth even more.

Register your interest in volunteering at the Mind shop in Hailsham High Street or visit www.mind.org.uk/mindshops.