Volleyball courts for Eastbourne beaches plan

Plans have been revealed for three beach volleyball courts on Eastbourne promenade.

If given the go-ahead by town planners they will be on a disused plot of shingle on beach next to the bowling green in Royal Parade.

The council is behind the plans which would see a range of beach sports activities offered to all ages and abilities and coaching from Eastbourne Volleyball Club

A spokesperson said, “We will host tournaments and events throughout the year and hope to attract players and spectators with festivals, competitions, cups and tournaments.”