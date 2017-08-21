VIDEO: Volkswagen Campervan makes a comeback

The legendary Volkswagen Campervan is back – and this time it will be electric and have sports car acceleration.

VW has now announced the cult classic will be making a return to the roads by 2022 as an all-electric four-door vehicle - dubbed the I.D. Buzz.

It will feature near-zero body overhang, 22-inch wheels and two-tone paint, will seat eight people, has a front boot and more than 10 times the power of the original camper and be capable of 0-60mph in just five seconds.

It will be capable of almost 300 miles between electricity charges and Volkswagen says the battery can be charged 80 per cent in 30 minutes. Video and information supplied by SWNS