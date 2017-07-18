VIDEO: Time lapse video shows Eastbourne’s famous Carpet Gardens being transformed

Eastbourne’s famous Carpet Gardens were stripped of their old greenery and replaced with 19,000 bedding plants to create a stunning new display.

The team, idverde, has provided grounds maintenance service to Eastbourne Borough Council since 2008. It took idverde just one week to carry out the work.

A spokesperson said, “Each year, our teams work to plant thousands of plants in the town’s famous Carpet Gardens.

“Located close to the pier, these gardens are planted with vibrant geometric designs, making an attractive centrepiece for Eastbourne’s seafront.

“This year, around 19,000 plants were used, including Senecio cineraria ‘Cirrus’, Nicotiana x sanderae ‘Cuba Deep Lime’, Salvia farinacea ‘Fairy Queen’, Begonia F1 Nonstop Mocca, and Osteospermum.

“The Eastbourne team used a time-lapse camera to record the whole process of removing the old bedding, laying liner, and planting the new design over the course of a week.”