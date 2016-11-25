VIDEO: Sussex Police speak out against domestic violence for White Ribbon Day

Sussex Police are speaking out against domestic violence and have released a video in support of White Ribbon Day 2016.

16 male staff and officers have taken part in the video to say why they support White Ribbon Day (Friday, November 25 2016) – one for each of the ‘16 days of activism’ which the campaign is promoting this year.

The aims of the White Ribbon Campaign are never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women, and to help and support everyone who is experiencing domestic abuse.

Chief Constable Giles York said: “This is not and never has been a “women’s issue”.

“The campaign addresses men directly so they understand the scale of the problem, and become part of the solution, alongside women.

“It also covers all types of violence that women are subjected to.

“Sussex Police supports this campaign, and will be communicating that domestic abuse and violence should not be tolerated against anyone.”

Sussex Police was the first police force in England to be awarded White Ribbon status in recognition of the work being done to tackle domestic abuse.

Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, said; “I am pleased that police officers and staff have stepped forward to film their White Ribbon pledges for everyone to see. “The fight against domestic abuse will remain a priority for Sussex Police during my tenure as PCC.

“It is a serious issue, it often happens behind closed doors where coercive and controlling behaviour is harder to recognise, and it has a devastating impact on victims and their families.

“I would encourage anyone who may be experiencing abuse by a partner or family member to report it to the police or one of the agencies in Sussex who specialise in providing expert support and advice.”

For advice and support about domestic abuse visit www.sussex.police.uk or call 101 or 01273 470101.

