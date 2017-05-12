Video stardom suddenly beckons for surprised Eastbourne man

It sounds like the type of story you might hear about in Hollywood yet it happened to a man from Eastbourne.

Drew Kitchen was sitting in a bar in Spain’s Puerto Banus when he was approached by a film director and asked if he could act as he had been searching for an actor to star in a music video for The Screens single, Avalanche, and thought Drew was perfect for the lead character.

The production company sent Drew the outline plot of the video which is the story of an infamous London gangland villain whose mistress cheats on him and the outcome turns unpleasant for her.

“It sounds daft but I was sitting with a couple of friends having a laugh when this guy comes over, says he is making a music video and wanted to know if I’d be interested in starring in it,” said Drew.

“At first I thought it was a wind up so gave him my details as a laugh. It was only the following day when someone from his office contacted me and arranged for me to meet the rest of the cast back in London that I realised it was far from a joke.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams I’d have the lead role in a music video but I have to say the whole experience was such fun and its given me a taste for it.”

Drew is originally from Windsor although spent the past 14 years on the Costa del Sol before heading back to the UK and Eastbourne.

The single Avalanche by The Screens is due to be released today (Friday) and the video can be seen on YouTube.