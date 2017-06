Arndale Centre bosses have released a great video of the demolition of Terminus Road to make way for the new extension.

The action has been captured on two time lapse cameras situated on the roof of Eastbourne Railway Station and another on the multi-storey car park.

Gildredge demolition SUS-171006-134151001

The action captures the demolition of the Gildredge Pub and shops along Terminus Road and has been speeded up.