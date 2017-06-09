VIDEO: Lloyd thanks the people of Eastbourne

Victorious Stephen Lloyd has spoken to the Herald after winning back his former seat today (Friday).

Mr Lloyd said he was looking forward to “returning to work and getting the best deal for Eastbourne immediately”.

Eastbourne General Election - Town Hall 8/6/17 Stephen Lloyd wins (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170906-042439001

Mr Lloyd beat Conservative Caroline Ansell, who ousted him in 2015, with a 1,609 vote majority.

Mrs Ansell polled 25,315 votes, compared to 20,934 in 2015.

Labour candidate Jake Lambert increased his vote from 4,143 votes in the 2015 General Election to 4,671 this time.

The Green Party’s Alex Hough took 510 votes, compared to 1,351 when Andrew Durling stood for the party in 2015.