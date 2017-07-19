VIDEO: Lightning storm dominates East Sussex sky

East Sussex residents had front row seats to a big lightning storm last night.

After Met Office warnings earlier in the week, the storm lived up to expectations, filling the sky with impressive lightning flashes and rumbles of thunder.

Photo: Carl Simmons Photography

The storm began rolling in from the sea at about 11pm, and finished at around 2am.

This morning, there is little evidence that a storm happened at all, despite heavy rain.

However, East Sussex Fire and Rescue said they recieved nearly 60 calls to flooding across the area.

Readers have already began submitting their pictures of the storm – if you have any that you would like to feature in the paper, please email us.