VIDEO: Jen Pringle from Milkshake starts flash mob dance in Eastbourne’s Arndale Centre

The Royal Hippodrome Eastbourne was helped by its friend Jen Pringle from Channel 5’s Milkshake last weekend to launch its Christmas Season of shows.

Jen will be playing Dorothy in APL Theatre’s visiting production of the Wizard of Oz.

To mark the occasion Jen started a flash mob in Eastbourne’s Arndale Shopping Centre in front of some stunned Sunday shoppers with the help of dancers from the Diana Freedman School of Dance and Performing Arts.

Jen said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Eastbourne between December 27 and January 1 to play Dorothy.

“The Wizard of Oz is my favourite musical of all the time having watched it repeatedly as a child and growing up.”

This production of The Wizard of Oz is different to the MGM film version and features a number of different musical and up-to-date numbers to bring the story up to date.

Jen was asked if she were not playing Dorothy which part would she want to play.

She said: “The Lion because he’s so cuddly and friendly. Though I would also be attracted to Glinda because of her fabulous costumes.”

The Wizard of Oz is not the only production on at the Royal Hippodrome over the Christmas period.

Between December 18 and 24, the theatre hosts The Big Wooden Horse Theatre company with its production of The Night Before Christmas.

Based on the traditional story, younger audiences will be whisked off with Emily and Eddie the Mouse on a magical journey in search of Father Christmas meeting some great characters along the way.

A spokesman for the Royal Hippodrome said: “Following the success last year of having David Walliams’ First Hippo on the Moon, we wanted to have a show that was again based on a popular book.

“But rather than just one show we decided that there was definitely room for two, so as to give the residents and visitors to Eastbourne a real choice this year of shows to come and see.”

Tickets start from £9, with Family Value tickets available for both shows.

There is a special 10 per cent off deal when buying tickets for both shows at the same time.

Tickets are available from the box office by ringing 01323 802020 or visiting www.royalhippodrome.com.

For group discounts email enquiries@royalhippodrome.com.

