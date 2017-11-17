VIDEO: Free CPR training classes being held in Eastbourne

Free lifesaving sessions are being held by a campaign in an attempt to combat people’s squeamishness around using first aid.

The basic life support and public defibrillator training sessions are being held at the Town Hall on November 29 and December 13, from 7pm-9pm.

The CPR sessions are being held in the town hall

A spokesperson for First Response, which is running the sessions, said, “Don’t leave it to chance or someone else. You may be that someone.”

The training comes as part of the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign, which hopes to raise awareness and funds to get more public access defibrillators available across the town.

The defibrillator is a portable device which can be used by any member of the public to help to restart the heart when someone has a cardiac arrest.

For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR, chances of survival decrease by 10 per cent.

It’s therefore imperative the community knows both of these vital steps to help someone in a cardiac emergency.

For further information about local First Aid Training Courses, contact First Response at enquiries@firstresponse.co.uk or call 01323 471308.

For more information about the Heart Beat Campaign, or to take the pledge and install one for your business or organisation, email defibrillators@eastbourne.gov.uk