VIDEO: Footage shows extent of massive Seaford Head cliff fall

Drone footage has revealed the extent of the massive cliff fall at Seaford Head yesterday (Wednesday).

Emergency services launched a major search of the area after an enormous amount of chalk fell from the cliffs at around 4pm.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

There were initial concerns by coastguard, police and lifeboats, that a member of the public could have been on the cliff at the time of the fall, as the area was very busy in the hot weather.

According to Newhaven RNLI, a comprehensive search took place using thermal imaging equipment and nothing was found.

In light of the incident, lifeboat coxswan Paul Legendre said: “We advise people to stay well away from both cliff edges and the base of cliffs, as these falls are a natural part of costal erosion.

“This incident shows that cliff falls do not just happen in bad weather, they can happen at any time without warning and pose a major risk to people both on top of cliffs or exploring the beach below.”

Footage by Eddie Mitchell.