VIDEO: Emergency goose rescue at reservoir

Rescuers have rushed out to a goose collapsed on the dam of Arlington Reservoir today (Thursday).

As East Sussex WRAS rescuers approached they thought the goose was dead, but as they got close and touched the goose it suddenly moved.

Trevor Weeks said, “The poor goose was so cold, absolutely freezing cold.”

They carried the goose up to the top of the dam and onto the grass where it could be better assessed.

Trevor said, “The poor creature was in a bad way so we placed her inside a pillow case for security and additional warmth.”

He then hugged the goose keeping it close to his body and resting the bird’s feet on his arms to help warm them up.

Once back at WRAS’s ambulance the goose was wrapped in special padded foil blankets and rescuers drove back with the heating on to help warm the poor creature up.

WRAS’s Care Team are now battling to save its life.