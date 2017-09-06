VIDEO: Eastbourne Arndale Centre latest

The steel bones of the new Arndale Centre extension are emerging from the rubble as the major redevelopment starts to take shape in the town centre.

The £85 million project has finished its demolition phase and is edging closer to its promise of providing an additional 300 car parking spaces, 22 new shops, seven restaurants, and a nine-screen cinema for the town.

The latest view of the Arndale Centre development, take from Eastbourne Railway Station and provided by Regenology

Work on the car park extension will be finished in September 2018. Meanwhile, the Arndale Centre’s second multi-storey car park in nearby Junction Road has extended its opening hours to include Sunday while work is being carried out.

The 170,000 sq ft extension, being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal and General, is being carried out by construction group Kier, which began work on site in January.

Two time-lapse cameras are recording the development every step of the way as it slowly changes the landscape of the town centre.

Neil Crawford, head of retail and leisure Development for LGIM Real Assets, said, “We are doing everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum and thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this essential work takes place.”