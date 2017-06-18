VIDEO: Deer freed by rescuers

Rescuers rushed to the aid of a male roe deer after it became trapped in a garden in Grassington Road, Eastbourne, on Friday (June 16).

Trevor Weeks of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) said: “The roe deer has been roaming this part of Eastbourne for the past few days and this area west of Eastbourne Town Hall is an area they visit from time to time.

“Normally the advice is leave them alone and they sort themselves out, but on this occasion the deer jumped over a wall into a garden which was lower than where it jumped from, meaning it could not jump back out.

“Roe deer can easily jump 6ft high fences but was clearly struggling with the height of these walls which were over 8ft tall in places.”

WRAS Rescuers Trevor Weeks, Chris Riddington and Kathy Martyn attended on site and a walk-to-wards net was used to catch the deer.

Chris added: “It took us a couple of attempt to catch the deer but it was soon secured.

“You have to be very careful dealing with them as they can cause serious injury if you do not know what you are doing, especially if they kick you or you get caught by their antlers.”

The deer was secured onto a stretcher and then loaded into the back of WRAS’s veterinary ambulance and driven a few minutes away onto a near by golf course which was the closest open space and on the route deer take to get into the housing estate from The Downs.

Rescuer Chris stayed in the back of the Ambulance with the deer.

Once at the release site the deer was unloaded and unstrapped from the stretcher and release, and straight away run off across the gold course.

Kathy added: “We had no choice by to release the deer here as it was the most logical place to do so in case its partner and any young were in the area still so they could be reunited.”