VIDEO: Armed police called after man ‘pistol whipped’ in Eastbourne street

Armed police were called after a gunman was seen to ‘pistol whip’ a man in an Eastbourne street last night (Thursday).

Officers rushed to Grove Road to reports a man had been seen with a gun and another had been hit with it at around 5pm, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

Photo by Joe Burge

Dramatic footage taken by an onlooker appears to show armed police officers entering businesses in the road.

The spokesperson told the Herald last night, “Grove Road is currently closed while officers are working on tracing the victim and the suspect.”

More information as we get it.

Video and photos by Joe Burge.