Veteran’s French honour

A 92-year-old war veteran has received the highest French civilian award for his involvement in the liberation of France in 1944.

Seaford man Gordon Hardisty, who served in the British Army from 1939 to 1951 with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, joined a small number of British veterans to be awarded the Légion D’Honneur medal.

Gordon, who turned 92 on Monday, enjoyed a double celebration this week when his birthday festivities were also combined with a ceremony to receive the medal.

In a ceremony at the Grand Hotel, the French Consul, Captain Francois Jean, presented Mr Hardisty with the Légion D’Honneur medal and thanked him for the part he played in securing freedom for his country, and for all of us who live in the free world today.

Mr Hardisty was joined by his wife of 72 years, Louie Hardisty, along with family and friends, to celebrate the proud day.

He said he was ‘so honoured’.