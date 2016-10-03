Vehicle collides with Eastbourne home

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a road accident involving a vehicle colliding with a building at 1.50pm today (Monday, October 3).

Two fire engines from Eastbourne and one from Pevensey, along with the Technical Rescue Unit from Battle, were sent to the scene at Kilpatrick Close, Eastbourne.

Upon arrival, no one was found to be trapped inside the vehicle but the gas board was contacted immediately due to a strong smell of gas.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one elderly person from within the terraced property and isolated the gas supply.

The man was successfully rescued and declared safe and well.

All adjacent properties were evacuated, as a precautionary measure, and the council’s building control officer was informed of the situation.

The damaged vehicle was removed and Battle’s Technical Rescue Unit made the scene safe for members of the public.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said, “One ambulance crew attended and assessed an elderly man at the scene. No one required hospital treatment.”

