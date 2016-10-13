Vandals trash flower displays in Hampden Park

Vandals left a trail of destruction in Hampden Park trashing planted flower displays yesterday (Wednesday, October 12).

Staff arriving for work in Brassey Parade shops noticed the damage at 5am, with flowers and plants strewn across the pavement and the planters smashed.

Before...volunteers Julie and Ian Price with the flower display last year. Photo by Dave Sid Poole

The destruction of the displays, planted by volunteers, has caused upset for locals.

Ali Doyle said, “This has upset me and made me very angry. Who thought it was funny to destroy something that was so lovingly made and then planted by the lovely team who make our village look beautiful?

“This isn’t how you treat property that doesn’t belong to you. It was very upsetting to see this.”

