Vandals throw eggs at houses on Eastbourne street

Vandals have been targeting homes and gardens in Pococks Road in the last month.

Sussex Police says it received a report of teenagers throwing eggs at a house and stealing garden ornaments on Thursday June 22.

The teens approached members of a family living on the street at around 7.10pm using abusive language, according to a resident who preferred not to be named.

She said they returned at 9.30pm and threw eggs at the property before leaving in the direction of the new housing estate on Kings Drive.

The woman believes eggs were thrown at other cars on the street, and plants pulled from gardens in the same week.

Police say the boys were aged around 16, one with short ginger hair and the other with short black hair, wearing hoodies and riding bikes.

Sussex Police are calling for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 298 of 23/06.