Vandals have left a trail of destruction daubing obscene graffiti at a cafe in an Eastbourne Park.

The cafe in Gildredge Park was targeted and the damage spotted on Wednesday morning.

Sian Crossland and Steph Dudson, who run the cafe, say they hope the tags spray painted on might help police identify the offenders.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them on 101.