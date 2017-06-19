Vandals strike at Eastbourne allotments

Vandals have attacked a greenhouse at the Motcombe Allotments smashing the glass panes with rocks.

Sussex Police officers were called to the allotments between Parsonage Road and Motcombe Gardens on Thursday June 15.

Adrian Turner, who owns the greenhouse and says he has experienced five acts of vandalism in the last two months, said, “It’s quite outrageous.”

Mr Turner said at around 5.30pm he saw vandals running from the allotments making ‘V’ signs after smashing seven panes of glass.

“It is getting beyond antisocial behaviour and becoming criminal,” he said.

Mr Turner believes a group of teenagers are the culprits and says if a neighbour had not reported the sound of smashing glass, more damage would have been done.

“It is a campaign of vandalism,” he said.

“This is a strong greenhouse and it takes a lot of force to damage it.”

Mr Turner said he has also found cannabis paraphernalia in his greenhouse and believes the teens have smoked the drugs in his and other greenhouses in the area.

The damage to his greenhouse runs to several hundred pounds, according to Mr Turner.

“These attacks are escalating in frequency and seriousness,” he said.

Sussex Police officers are investigating.