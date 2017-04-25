Search

Van fire on Eastbourne seafront

SUS-170425-113033001

A van fire is currently causing delays in Eastbourne.

The white van is on the corner of Beach Road and the seafront.

Eastbourne van fire SUS-170425-113044001

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Photos by Noel McNeill.