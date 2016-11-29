Upset at fresh plans for WRVS Centre

Fresh plans to demolish the WRVS Centre in Eastbourne town centre and replace it with a three storey block of flats have upset local residents.

Developers recently withdrew plans for three four bedroom houses on the site but have now applied for planning permission for six two bedroom apartments on the site in Hyde Road and Calverley Road in Little Chelsea.

The WRVS Russell Centre closed earlier this year.

Neighbours say the three storey development will be too dominant in a street of two storey houses, out of keeping with the area and lead to even more car parking problems in the area.

The final decision will be made by the planning committee and residents have until tomorrow (Saturday December 3) to make comments online.