UPDATE: Young driver injured in A22 crash near Hailsham

An 18-year-old driver was injured in an accident on the A22 near Hailsham on Thursday (June 1).

Emergency services were called to the A22 Polegate Road, outside the Woodside Hall nursing home at around 12.49pm.

Police say a Vauxhall Agila car had overturned while its driver - an 18-year-old woman from Burwash Common - suffered a broken collarbone. She was taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Southbound traffic was delayed while the incident was dealt with by emergency services.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

