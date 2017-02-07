UPDATE: Staff at risk of redundancy as Eastbourne HMV closes

Staff at HMV in Eastbourne Arndale Centre are facing redundancy following news of the branch’s impending closure at the end of March.

It is closing as part of the expansion of the shopping centre, but a spokesperson says the company has been searching, so far unsuccessfully, for an alternative site in the town.

The HMV spokesperson said, “The HMV store in the Arndale Centre will unfortunately be closing on Saturday, March 26.

“This is no reflection upon the dedication and effort of the store team, but due to the expansion of the centre requiring the demolition of the unit.

“Despite our best efforts we have been unable to secure an appropriate alternative site.

“Where possible we will endeavour to redeploy as many of the 11 store team members as possible to an alternative store. However colleagues are at risk of redundancy and have begun the consultation process.

“Eastbourne is a very important location for HMV in which we have traded for over a decade; we will continue to search for an alternative site in the hope of reopening in the town.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank HMV Eastbourne’s many loyal customers for their continued support. Customers can shop online at store.hmv.com.”

The store currently has a closing down sale with various discounts available.

This comes after the Brighton store closed in January due to ‘increasing costs’.

Now the closest stores will be at Hastings and Worthing.