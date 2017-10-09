UPDATE: Racist graffiti sprayed on cars in Eastbourne being treated as hate crime

Police are investigating a spate of racist graffiti messages on cars and buildings as hate crime.

Highly offensive racist slurs as well as other swear words were sprayed on several cars and front doors in Old Town, including Longland Road and Salehurst Road, sometime between Saturday (October 7) and Sunday (October 8), said police.

A message left on one of the cars

Clare Walker, of Salehurst Road, found a very offensive swear word sprayed on her car on Sunday morning.

She said, “I have lived here for 12 years and never come across anything like it. It was very stressful.

“Imagine me turning up to work with that on my bonnet. I would have been humiliated driving to work anywhere.

“It was horrific. My friend used builders wipes and managed to get it off.

“Apparently a couple of pensioners have been affected. I’m hoping one of the neighbours had CCTV.

“Luckily I have a company car, but for those whose insurance may not cover it, it’s about £1,000 for a repaint, it’s just awful.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and are appealing for witnesses to come forward after receiving four reports of sprayed graffiti, some of which was offensive and racist, on vehicles and a building in the Longland Road area of Eastbourne.

Sergeant Fiona Munro said, “We are treating this criminal damage as hate crime.

“We are particularly keen to talk to a witness who saw three hooded youths with a can of spray paint in the area. Please get in touch with us if you have any information.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 320 of 08/10.