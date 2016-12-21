UPDATE: Police to hold street meeting over Old Town crackdown

Eastbourne Police are holding a street meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Old Town and Motcombe.

Officers have launched a crackdown after receiving ‘numerous’ reports. They will be increasing the number of officer patrols to liaise with local businesses, residents, and remove individuals who are found drinking, using drugs or causing a nuisance.

Officers will also be working closely with other services to try and tackle the root of this problem.

A police spokesperson said, “Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team will be holding a street meeting to reassure residents that we are taking action in regards to anti-social behaviour.”

The meeting is being held outside Motcombe Swimming Pool, from 6pm-7pm, on Friday December 23.

Inspector Rachel Barrow added, “We hope to do our very best in responding to calls and complaints from people about this type of behaviour and encourage them that if an incident is taking place to report it by using 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Any information you have can be passed to Sussex Police on www.sussex.police.uk or on the non-emergency number 101.