UPDATE: Police looking for ‘dark-coloured Audi’ after series of burglaries in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for information about people seen to be ‘acting suspiciously’ in a car near one of a series of burglaries in the area.

Residents are being warned to stay alert after nine house burglaries took place on Tuesday (November 7) around Polegate and Westham.

The car detectives are keen to have information on is described as a dark coloured Audi, possibly an A4, with distinctive rear tinted windows, roof rails, alloy wheels and LED headlights.

According to Sussex Police, the occupants were a bald-headed man and a woman with blonde hair in a pony tail.

The offences are said to have happened between 8am and 6pm but police warn the burglars might strike elsewhere.

If you have any information contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 961 of 07/11.

Inspector Rachel Barrow said; “Please be on the alert around houses, including your neighbours’ houses, during the day, and dial 999 if you see anything suspicious.

“Please also continue to take security precautions around your own property.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Polie gave some advice to residents. They said, “Keep all wallets, purses, credit cards and car keys out of sight and out of reach

“If you leave your house empty, even if you are in the back garden, lock all the doors and windows.

“An intruder alarm can be an effective deterrent against burglars, seek advice to ensure it is the most suitable for your needs.

“Make it a habit to mark your valuables by using your postcode and house number or name.

“Some articles are unsuitable for marking so photograph them next to a ruler.

“Register your property at immobilise.com, it’s free of charge and can increase your chances of being reunited with your property.”