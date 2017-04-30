UPDATE: Police investigating fire near shopping centre

Police have confirmed they are investigating a fire next to a busy shopping centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service put out a blaze in a derelict house in Swanley Close in Eastbourne, which is next to the Langney Shopping Centre in Kingfisher Drive, at around 4.45pm yesterday.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a derelict house in Swanley Close in Eastbourne, by Langney Shopping Centre. Picture: Dan Jessup

It began in the first floor roof of the property and created a plume of smoke that filled the air near the shopping centre car park. Click here to read more.

No one is believed to have been trapped in the building or injured by the fire.

A Sussex Police spokesman was unable to confirm whether the fire was arson or accidental because investigations are still being carried out.

