UPDATE: Police hunt knifeman after Eastbourne incident

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in Eastbourne town centre last night.

The man is recovering in hospital in Brighton after the incident.

A police spokesperson said at about 5.40pm officers received a report that a young man who had been stabbed in Lushington Lane.

“The 21-year-old local victim suffered serious but not life-threatening wounds to his back, and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment,” said a police spokesperson.

The incident is being treated as an isolated attack and enquiries to locate the suspect are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 1096 of 30/10.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers (www.crimestoppers-uk.org) website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.