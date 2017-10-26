UPDATE: ‘Pistol whipping’ incident in Eastbourne town centre

Police are still trying to trace the victim of a “pistol whipping” incident in Eastbourne town centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Grove Road was sealed off to traffic and pedestrians during rush hour and armed officers were called to the scene after a report at 5pm a man had been seen with a gun and another had been hit with it.

Officers searched premises above Mace Express and other buildings.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday evening, “Grove Road was closed while officers were working on tracing the victim and the suspect.”

Eye-witnesses say several unmarked police vehicles stopped in the middle of Grove Road and a cordon put in place at the bottom of the road by the library and at the top near the former police station.

Police were at the scene for two hours but neither the alleged gunman or victim were located.

Yesterday (Thursday) the spokesperson said, “Enquiries are continuing, but neither have been located.”

