UPDATE: Person recovered ‘safe and well’ by rescue helicopter near Beachy Head

Two lifeboats and a rescue helicopter have now stood down, after being launched to reports of people cut off by the tide near Beachy Head.

The teams had been searching between Birling Gap and Seven Sisters this afternoon (Sunday, July 23).

The person has now been recovered ‘safe and well’ by the Coastguard helicopter, confirmed the Eastbourne RNLI.

The helicopter and both Eastbourne Lifeboats have returned to their stations.