UPDATE: Man seriously injured in Seaford three-vehicle collision

An 86-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a collision in Seaford today (Wednesday, January 18).

Emergency services were called to Station Approach near to the junction with the A259 in Seaford at 8.40am, where the driver of a Jaguar X type car, who is believed to have suffered a medical episode, hit the rear of a parked and unattended bus before continuing westbound on the A259 and colliding with a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Touran travelling eastbound.

According to Sussex Police, the 86-year-old man from Seaford was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The other two drivers and a passenger were uninjured.

Photo by Dan Jessup.