UPDATE: Man rescued from Eastbourne blaze

Emergency services rushed to a blaze in Eastbourne today (Wednesday, April 19).

Firefighters rescued a male casualty at the scene in Seaside Road after crews were called to reports of smoke around 11am, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

There were delays on the A259 as fire engines attended the reported building fire opposite the King’s Arms pub.

ESFRS said the casualty was released into the care of the ambulance service.

Meanwhile, crews from four fire engines wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

The spokesperson said a fire investigation is in progress but the cause is currently unknown.