UPDATE: Man arrested after water rescue in Hampden Park

Emergency services were called to an incident in Hampden Park this afternoon (Monday).

According to British Transport Police, it was in connection with an earlier incident by Hampden Park level crossing, where a man was seen to be on the tracks.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-171016-164026001

A spokesperson for BTP said, “A man has been arrested for obstructing the railway. He has been taken into custody for further inquiries to be made.”

The spokesperson added the man was rescued from the water.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews were on scene to perform a ‘swift water rescue’ near Dutchells Way since around 2pm.

The spokesperson said, “I can confirm that one person was rescued from the waters near Dutchells Way.”

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-171016-164009001

But they added it was a police incident.

Officers were sent to Hampden Park railway station at around 12.50pm today to a person on the tracks.

The incident caused disruptions to traffic as well as delays for trains, with many between Polegate and Eastbourne being cancelled.

Photos by Dan Jessup.