UPDATE: Major disruptions between Lewes and Eastbourne after man hit by train

There have been major disruptions on train services between Lewes and Eastbourne this morning (Friday) after a man died after being hit by a train.

According to British Transport Police (BTP), the 25-year-old man sadly died after he was struck by a train at Ripe level crossing, near Lewes.

Officers were called at 5.46am and attended alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, said a spokesperson for BTP.

The man’s family have been informed.

This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Southern Rail tweeted at around 6am, “Due to a person being hit by a train between Eastbourne and Lewes the Brighton bound line is closed.”

The train company has said tickets are being accepted on Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, and Eastbourne, and on Southeastern on ‘any reasonable routes’.