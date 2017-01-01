Update: Investigation launched into Eastbourne house fire

An investigation has been launched into what caused a major house fire in Eastbourne this morning (January 1).

Firefighters were called to an address in Colwood Crescent at 8.10am following reports that a house was ‘well alight’.

At the height of the blaze, four fire engines were on the scene from Eastbourne, Seaford and Hailsham fire stations, along with an aerial ladder platform from Hastings and an incident command unit from Bexhill.

An ambulance was also called to the scene after it was reported that a man was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze as “quite a severe fire”.

The blaze had spread to the roof of the building and also damaged a conservatory.

Fire crews left the scene shortly after 11.30am.

