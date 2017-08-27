UPDATE: ‘Haze’ spreading miles from Birling Gap

A mysterious ‘haze’ that is causing breathing problems and affecting people’s eyes and noses is moving miles away from where it first appeared.

Emergency services were called just before 5pm today to Birling Gap, where up to 50 people have been affected by what is suspected to be chlorine.

Healthcare worker Sasaha Hyland in Rotunda in Eastbourne said the haze has affected her dogs: “They are going mad now, I can’t believe it.”

She added: “My eyes are terrible.”

Over in East Dean, Jan Haydock said she and her family had to abandon a barbecue because of the haze.

She said: “My eyes are still stinging now.

“We can see the haze from here. it is certainly coming in.”

Parish councillor Helen Burton said it was also affecting residents near her in Pevensey Bay, more than 10 miles from where the haze was first seen in Birling Gap.

