UPDATE: Gales forecast for the weekend across Sussex

A weather warning has now been issued by the Met Office as Sussex is set to be hit by gales this weekend along with heavy rain.

The yellow (be prepared) warning says: “A spell of strong south-westerly winds is expected.

“Some coastal routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves, with potential for flooding of properties.

“Some transport disruption is likely across the warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

“Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.”

The warning is for Saturday (October 21) from 4am for the rest of the day.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster says: “An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a swathe of strong south-westerly winds over southern areas early on Saturday, these steadily transferring east through the morning and early afternoon, becoming westerly and eventually north-westerly later whilst also slowly easing.

“Gusts exceeding 50mph are expected widely within the warning area.

“These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions.”

There’s good news, though, as the outlook for the rest of the month is for more settled conditions and warmer conditions.