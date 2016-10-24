UPDATE: Fire in Eastbourne town centre being investigated

Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out at a takeaway in the town centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) currently remain at the scene of the fire at Tommy’s Kebab House, on Susans Road, where the roof had to be cut away to ensure it was fully extinguished.

Two fire engines, four police cars and an ambulance attended the scene at 1.26pm today (Monday, October 24).

A spokesperson for ESFRS said, “Firefighters from Eastbourne, Seaford and Hailsham were called out to reports of a fire in a storeroom by the kitchen of a takeaway.

“They used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel and a PPV fan to clear the smoke.

“The roof was cut away to ensure that the fire was out.

“There are no reports of injuries.

“The road was closed by Police during the incident.

“A fire investigation will take place.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible due to traffic delays.

Photo by Dan Jessup