UPDATE: Fault at Lewes causes rail delays

Some rail lines through Lewes Station are closed this morning (Wednesday) due to an electrical fault on the track.

Southern Railway says train services from Brightion to Lewes, Seaford and Eastbourne may be delayed by up to 10 minutes while disruption is expected until at least 10:30am.



Network Rail engineers are investigating the fault, which appears to be problem with the electrical power supply to the third rail on platform 3 at Lewes.



A Southern spokesman said: "Network Rail, who own and maintain the equipment that supplies power for our trains, are attending the fault and will be providing updates to us.



"They are expected to be on site at 09.40 and we will then provide further information about the problem.



"Platform 3 will remain closed until the problem has been investigated. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today."

UPDATE: 11.50pm. Network Rail technicians have completed repairs and have reopened the line through Lewes

Southern Railways say train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

Brighton and Hove buses are accepting Southern tickets on the affected services.

