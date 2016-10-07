UPDATE: Emmerdale star’s cancer fundraising campaign nearing target

Leah Bracknell’s campaign to raise money so she can visit a cancer specialist in Germany is nearing its target.

Leah, who revealed she is suffering from terminal lung cancer, is aiming to raise £50,000 so she can visit a specialist oncology clinic in Germany.

The 54-year-old mother-of-two, who lives in Sussex, has stage four lung cancer but is determined to fight on.

Read her story here.

Leah’s online crowdfunding campaign has so far raised over £38,000 against a target of £50,000, with more donations coming in all the time.

Members of the public wishing to contribute can do so on her Gofundme page.

