UPDATE: Emergency services investigate ‘noxious odour’ in Seaford

Residents were advised to stay inside and keep doors and windows shut following reports of a ‘noxious odour’ affecting Seaford last night (Friday).

The odour, described by several people as “like burning plastic”, was first noticed in The Ridings area at around 6pm but failed to disperse, said police.

Some people complained of stinging eyes and feeling sick.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said this morning, “Crews attended last night but couldn’t ascertain the source of the odour.

“Members of the public are reminded that if they have any concerns today in relation to this odour they should keep doors and windows shut and report it to the Fire Service.”

Emergency services including police, the Coastguard, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Lewes District Council worked to determine the cause of the smell.

In August a toxic ‘haze’ caused discomfort to people in the Birling Gap area, but the fire service says the two incidents are not related.