UPDATE: Emergency services called to incident in Eastbourne town centre

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Eastbourne town centre this morning (Tuesday).

Police units, fire crews, and ambulances were sent to the scene in Cornfield Road at around 8.47am where a car had collided with a tree.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, a woman was trapped in her car after the collision and had to be rescued by crews.

She was then left in the care of the ambulance service, the spokesperson said.

The woman had reportedly suffered a head injury and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, said SECAmb.

However, police say the woman suffered a non-life-threatening hip injury and was taken to Eastbourne DGH.

An eye-witness said the car collided with the corner of Steamer Trading, spun across the pavement and collided with a tree.

They said, “The lady was trapped inside and had to be cut free. She seemed unconscious but alive.”

The road was reopened at 10.15am.